StochRSI (Stochastic Relative Strength Index) was developed Tushar Chande and Stanley Kroll in 1994. The developers aimed to increasing the sensitivity of RSI (Relative Strength Index), the disadvantage of which is fluctuation between boundary lines and no signals to open a position.

The indicator has seven configurable parameters:

RSI Period - RSI calculation period;

- RSI calculation period; Stoch Period - Stochastic calculation period;

- Stochastic calculation period; Stoch Slowing K - K line deceleration period;

- K line deceleration period; Stoch Slowing D - D line deceleration period;

- D line deceleration period; Applied price - the calculation price;

- the calculation price; Overbought - overbought level;

- overbought level; Oversold - oversold level.