The range indicator compares daily range (High - Low) to the range between days (Close - PrevClose).

The indicator has seven configurable parameters:

Calculation:

RIND = MA(Range, Smoothing, Method)

where:

MA - moving average on the Range data with the Smoothing period and the Method calculation method

If Max - Min > 0:

Range = 100.0 * (Value - Min) / (Max - Min)

otherwise:

Range = 100.0 * (Value - Min)

If Close > PrevClose:

Value = TrueRange / (Close - PrevClose

otherwise:

Value = TrueRange

Max, Min - the highest and the lowest Value within Period

TrueRange = Maximum(High, PrevClose) - Minimum(Low, PrevClose)

Maximum, Minimum - the highest and the lowest values of the two