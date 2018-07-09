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Experts

Exp_WAMI_Cloud_X2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3969
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Published:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (223.62 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
WAMI.mq5 (16.8 KB) view
WAMI_Cloud_HTF.mq5 (21.82 KB) view
Exp_WAMI_Cloud_X2.mq5 (23.1 KB) view
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Trend-following trading system Exp_WAMI_Cloud_X2 is based on the signals of two indicators WAMI. The first indicator determines the direction of the slow trend based on the position of the main and signal lines. The second indicator determines the moment for opening a trade, when the lines cross each other. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if two conditions are met:

  1. Signals of the fast and slow trend match;
  2. Direction of the fast trend has changed.


Input parameters of the Expert Advisor

//+-------------------------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the EA indicator            |
//+-------------------------------------------------+
sinput string Trade="Trade Management";    //+============== TRADE MANAGEMENT ==============+  
input double MM=0.1;               //Share of a deposit in a deal
input MarginMode MMMode=LOT;      //Lot value detection method
input uint    StopLoss_=1000;      //Stop Loss in points
input uint    TakeProfit_=2000;    //Take Profit in points
sinput string MustTrade="Trade Permissions";    //+============== TRADE PERMISSIONS ==============+  
input int    Deviation_=10;       //Max price deviation in points
input bool   BuyPosOpen=true;     //Permission to enter long positions
input bool   SellPosOpen=true;    //Permission to enter short positions
//+-------------------------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the filter indicator        |
//+-------------------------------------------------+
sinput string Filter="SLOW TREND PARAMETERS";            //+============== TREND PARAMETERS ==============+  
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H6;                     //1 Chart period for the trend
input uint                 InpPeriodMA1      =  4;             // First MA period
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       InpMethodMA1      =  MODE_SMA;      // First MA method
input uint                 InpPeriodMA2      =  13;            // Second MA period
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       InpMethodMA2      =  MODE_SMA;      // Second MA method
input uint                 InpPeriodMA3      =  13;            // Third MA period
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       InpMethodMA3      =  MODE_SMA;      // Third MA method
input uint                 InpPeriodSig      =  4;             // Signal MA period
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       InpMethodSig      =  MODE_SMA;      // Signal MA method
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpAppliedPrice   =  PRICE_CLOSE;   // Applied price
input uint SignalBar=1;                                        // bar number to receive the entry signal
input bool   BuyPosClose=true;                                 // Permission to close long positions by trend
input bool   SellPosClose=true;                                // Permission to close short positions by trend
//+-------------------------------------------------+
//| Input parameters of the entry indicator         |
//+-------------------------------------------------+
sinput string Input="ENTRY PARAMETERS";                         //+=============== ENTRY PARAMETERS ===============+  
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame_=PERIOD_M30;                   //2 Chart period for entry 
input uint                 InpPeriodMA1_      =  4;            // First MA period
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       InpMethodMA1_      =  MODE_SMA;     // First MA method
input uint                 InpPeriodMA2_      =  13;           // Second MA period
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       InpMethodMA2_      =  MODE_SMA;     // Second MA method
input uint                 InpPeriodMA3_      =  13;           // Third MA period
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       InpMethodMA3_      =  MODE_SMA;     // Third MA method
input uint                 InpPeriodSig_      =  4;            // Signal MA period
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       InpMethodSig_      =  MODE_SMA;     // Signal MA method
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   InpAppliedPrice_   =  PRICE_CLOSE;  // Applied price
input uint SignalBar_=1;                                       // bar number to receive an entry signal
input bool   BuyPosClose_=false;                               // Permission to close long positions by signal
input bool   SellPosClose_=false;                              // Permission to close short positions by signal
//+-------------------------------------------------+

String parameters with text in the code of input parameters are only for better visualization of the input parametera window of the expert.

Indicators WAMI_Cloud_HTF in the EA are only designed for a more convenient visualization of trends in the Strategy Tester; and they doe not work in any other modes.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled files of indicators WAMI.ex5 and WAMI_Cloud_HTF.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Testing results for 2016 on EURUSD, slow trend on H4, entry by fast trend on M30:

Fig 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig 1. Examples of deals on the chart


Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21092

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