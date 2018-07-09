Trend-following trading system Exp_WAMI_Cloud_X2 is based on the signals of two indicators WAMI. The first indicator determines the direction of the slow trend based on the position of the main and signal lines. The second indicator determines the moment for opening a trade, when the lines cross each other. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if two conditions are met:

Signals of the fast and slow trend match; Direction of the fast trend has changed.





Input parameters of the Expert Advisor

sinput string Trade= "Trade Management" ; input double MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode MMMode=LOT; input uint StopLoss_= 1000 ; input uint TakeProfit_= 2000 ; sinput string MustTrade= "Trade Permissions" ; input int Deviation_= 10 ; input bool BuyPosOpen= true ; input bool SellPosOpen= true ; sinput string Filter= "SLOW TREND PARAMETERS" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H6 ; input uint InpPeriodMA1 = 4 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethodMA1 = MODE_SMA ; input uint InpPeriodMA2 = 13 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethodMA2 = MODE_SMA ; input uint InpPeriodMA3 = 13 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethodMA3 = MODE_SMA ; input uint InpPeriodSig = 4 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethodSig = MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input uint SignalBar= 1 ; input bool BuyPosClose= true ; input bool SellPosClose= true ; sinput string Input= "ENTRY PARAMETERS" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame_= PERIOD_M30 ; input uint InpPeriodMA1_ = 4 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethodMA1_ = MODE_SMA ; input uint InpPeriodMA2_ = 13 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethodMA2_ = MODE_SMA ; input uint InpPeriodMA3_ = 13 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethodMA3_ = MODE_SMA ; input uint InpPeriodSig_ = 4 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethodSig_ = MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice_ = PRICE_CLOSE ; input uint SignalBar_= 1 ; input bool BuyPosClose_= false ; input bool SellPosClose_= false ;

String parameters with text in the code of input parameters are only for better visualization of the input parametera window of the expert.

Indicators WAMI_Cloud_HTF in the EA are only designed for a more convenient visualization of trends in the Strategy Tester; and they doe not work in any other modes.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled files of indicators WAMI.ex5 and WAMI_Cloud_HTF.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Testing results for 2016 on EURUSD, slow trend on H4, entry by fast trend on M30:

Fig 1. Examples of deals on the chart





Fig. 2. Testing results chart