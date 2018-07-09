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ZLS - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator ZLS (Zero Lag Stochastic) - a zero-delay stochastic - a ratio of several stochastics with different periods %К, deceleration, and weights.
The indicator has 31 input parameters:
- Smoothing - the indicator signal line smoothing period (the only parameter common to all the stochastics).
First stochastic data:
- Stoch 1 %K period - %K line period of stochastic 1.
- Stoch 1 %D period - %D line period of stochastic 1.
- Stoch 1 Slowing - deceleration of stochastic 1.
- Stoch 1 Method - stochastic 1 calculation method.
- Stoch 1 Price field - stochastic 1 calculation prices.
- Stoch 1 Weight - weight of stochastic 1 values.
Second stochastic data:
- Stoch 2 %K period - %K line period of stochastic 2.
- Stoch 2 %D period - %D line period of stochastic 2.
- Stoch 2 Slowing - deceleration of stochastic 2.
- Stoch 2 Method - stochastic 2 calculation method.
- Stoch 2 Price field - stochastic 2 calculation prices.
- Stoch 2 Weight - weight of stochastic 2 values.
Data of stochastics 3, 4, and 5 are similar:
Calculation:
K = (S1 + S2 + S3 + S4 + S5) / SumWeight D = K / Smoothing + PrevD * (Smoothing-1) / Smoothing
where:
S1 - Stochastic(1 %K period, 1 %D period, 1 Slowing, 1 Method, 1 Price field) S2 - Stochastic(2 %K period, 2 %D period, 2 Slowing, 2 Method, 2 Price field) S3 - Stochastic(3 %K period, 3 %D period, 3 Slowing, 3 Method, 3 Price field) S4 - Stochastic(4 %K period, 4 %D period, 4 Slowing, 4 Method, 4 Price field) S5 - Stochastic(5 %K period, 5 %D period, 5 Slowing, 5 Method, 5 Price field)
SumWeight = 1 Weight + 2 Weight + 3 Weight + 4 Weight + 5 Weight
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21099
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