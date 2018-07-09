Indicator ZLS (Zero Lag Stochastic) - a zero-delay stochastic - a ratio of several stochastics with different periods %К, deceleration, and weights.

The indicator has 31 input parameters:

Smoothing - the indicator signal line smoothing period (the only parameter common to all the stochastics).

First stochastic data:

Stoch 1 %K period - %K line period of stochastic 1.

- %K line period of stochastic 1. Stoch 1 %D period - %D line period of stochastic 1.

- %D line period of stochastic 1. Stoch 1 Slowing - deceleration of stochastic 1.

- deceleration of stochastic 1. Stoch 1 Method - stochastic 1 calculation method.

- stochastic 1 calculation method. Stoch 1 Price field - stochastic 1 calculation prices.

- stochastic 1 calculation prices. Stoch 1 Weight - weight of stochastic 1 values.

Second stochastic data:

Stoch 2 %K period - %K line period of stochastic 2.

- %K line period of stochastic 2. Stoch 2 %D period - %D line period of stochastic 2.

- %D line period of stochastic 2. Stoch 2 Slowing - deceleration of stochastic 2.

- deceleration of stochastic 2. Stoch 2 Method - stochastic 2 calculation method.

- stochastic 2 calculation method. Stoch 2 Price field - stochastic 2 calculation prices.

- stochastic 2 calculation prices. Stoch 2 Weight - weight of stochastic 2 values.

Data of stochastics 3, 4, and 5 are similar: