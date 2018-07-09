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WAMI_Cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator WAMI allowing changing the timeframe of the indicator in its input parameters, the space between the oscillator and its signal line being filled in color, according to the trend direction
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, indicator WAMI.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig 1. Indicator WAMI_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21015
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