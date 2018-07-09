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CaudateXPeriodCandle_main - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator CaudateXPeriodCandle in the main chart
The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Include), working with which was described in details published in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig 1. Indicator CaudateXPeriodCandle_main in the candlestick chart
Fig. 2. Indicator CaudateXPeriodCandle_main in the bar chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21085
An indicator that draws the CaudateXPeriodCandle candlestick sizes in points.CaudateXPeriodCandle
Synthetic Japanese candlesticks over the period predefined in the indicator settings, calculating on each bar, averaging the price timeseries used in the indicator, and highlighting caudate candlesticks.
An Expert Advisor based on iFractals (Fractals) and on custom indicator ExVol.CaudateXPeriodCandle_main_Arrow
Indicator CaudateXPeriodCandle in the main chart, highlighting with colored points caudate candlesticks of the "Hammer" and "Reversed Hammer" types only.