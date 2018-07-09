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Indicators

CaudateXPeriodCandle_main - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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CaudateXPeriodCandle_main.mq5 (21.41 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Indicator CaudateXPeriodCandle in the main chart

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Include), working with which was described in details published in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig 1. Indicator CaudateXPeriodCandle_main in the candlestick chart

Fig. 2. Indicator CaudateXPeriodCandle_main in the bar chart

Fig. 2. Indicator CaudateXPeriodCandle_main in the bar chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21085

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