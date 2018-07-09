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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ExFractals - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6336
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Idea by: Alex.
MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.
The EA uses custom indicator ExVol:
Separate stop loss, take profit, and trailing are used for BUY and SELL positions.
Inputs
- Maximum Risk in percentage - lot size calculations, the maximum risk parameter;
- Descrease factor - lot size calculations; decrease it, if there are many losing trades;
- Stop Loss Buy - stop loss for BUY positions;
- Stop Loss Sell - stop loss for SELL positions;
- Take Profit Buy - take profit for BUY positions;
- Take Profit Sell - take profit for SELL positions;
- Trailing Stop Buy - trailing for BUY positions;
- Trailing Stop Sell - trailing for SELL positions;
- Trailing Step - trailing step (common for both BUY and SELL positions);
- ExVol: ExPeriod - parameter of custom indicator "ExVol";
- magic number - unique identifier for the EA.
Example of testing on EURUSD,M15:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21086
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