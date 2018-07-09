CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

ExFractals - expert for MetaTrader 5

Executer1 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6336
Rating:
(15)
Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
exvol.mq5 (5.15 KB) view
ExFractals.mq5 (44.96 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Idea by: Alex.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA uses custom indicator ExVol:

ExVol

Separate stop loss, take profit, and trailing are used for BUY and SELL positions.


Inputs

  • Maximum Risk in percentage - lot size calculations, the maximum risk parameter;
  • Descrease factor - lot size calculations; decrease it, if there are many losing trades;
  • Stop Loss Buy - stop loss for BUY positions;
  • Stop Loss Sell - stop loss for SELL positions;
  • Take Profit Buy - take profit for BUY positions;
  • Take Profit Sell - take profit for SELL positions;
  • Trailing Stop Buy - trailing for BUY positions;
  • Trailing Stop Sell - trailing for SELL positions;
  • Trailing Step - trailing step (common for both BUY and SELL positions);
  • ExVol: ExPeriod - parameter of custom indicator "ExVol";
  • magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Example of testing on EURUSD,M15:

ExFractals

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21086

CaudateXPeriodCandle_main CaudateXPeriodCandle_main

Indicator CaudateXPeriodCandle in the main chart

CaudateXPeriodCandleRange CaudateXPeriodCandleRange

An indicator that draws the CaudateXPeriodCandle candlestick sizes in points.

CaudateXPeriodCandle_main_Arrow CaudateXPeriodCandle_main_Arrow

Indicator CaudateXPeriodCandle in the main chart, highlighting with colored points caudate candlesticks of the "Hammer" and "Reversed Hammer" types only.

ID_Close_Rectangle ID_Close_Rectangle

A utility for closing (reducing the right side of the length) the rectangles.