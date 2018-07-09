ExFractals

Idea by: Alex.

MQL5 code by: Vladimir Karputov.

The EA uses custom indicator ExVol:

Separate stop loss, take profit, and trailing are used for BUY and SELL positions.





Inputs

Maximum Risk in percentage - lot size calculations, the maximum risk parameter;

- lot size calculations, the maximum risk parameter; Descrease factor - lot size calculations; decrease it, if there are many losing trades;

- lot size calculations; decrease it, if there are many losing trades; Stop Loss Buy - stop loss for BUY positions;

- stop loss for BUY positions; Stop Loss Sell - stop loss for SELL positions;

- stop loss for SELL positions; Take Profit Buy - take profit for BUY positions;

- take profit for BUY positions; Take Profit Sell - take profit for SELL positions;

- take profit for SELL positions; Trailing Stop Buy - trailing for BUY positions;

- trailing for BUY positions; Trailing Stop Sell - trailing for SELL positions;

- trailing for SELL positions; Trailing Step - trailing step (common for both BUY and SELL positions);

- trailing step (common for both BUY and SELL positions); ExVol: ExPeriod - parameter of custom indicator "ExVol";

- parameter of custom indicator "ExVol"; magic number - unique identifier for the EA.

Example of testing on EURUSD,M15: