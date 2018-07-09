Indicator CaudateXPeriodCandle in the main chart, highlighting with colored points caudate candlesticks of the "Hammer" and "Reversed Hammer" types only.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Include), working with which was described in details published in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig 1. Indicator CaudateXPeriodCandle_main_Arrow

Fig. 2. Indicators CaudateXPeriodCandle and CaudateXPeriodCandle_main_Arrow