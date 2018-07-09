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Indicators

CaudateXPeriodCandle_main_Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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CaudateXPeriodCandle_main_Arrow.mq5 (21.55 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Indicator CaudateXPeriodCandle in the main chart, highlighting with colored points caudate candlesticks of the "Hammer" and "Reversed Hammer" types only.

The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Include), working with which was described in details published in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig 1. Indicator CaudateXPeriodCandle_main_Arrow

Fig 1. Indicator CaudateXPeriodCandle_main_Arrow

Fig. 2. Indicators CaudateXPeriodCandle and CaudateXPeriodCandle_main_Arrow

Fig. 2. Indicators CaudateXPeriodCandle and CaudateXPeriodCandle_main_Arrow

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21087

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