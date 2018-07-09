A trading system based on the signals of the ColorXDerivative indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a change in the oscillator direction.

For the EA to operate correctly, the compiled file of indicator ColorXDerivative.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

In the texts below, the default inputs of the EA are used. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for GBPUSD H12 over the year 2016:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart