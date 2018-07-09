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Indicators

PeriodCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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(5)
Published:
PeriodCandle.mq5 (10.29 KB) view
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Synthetic Japanese candlesticks over the period defined in the indicator settings, calculating on each bar.

Fig 1. Indicator PeriodCandle

Fig 1. Indicator PeriodCandle

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21081

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