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PeriodCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Synthetic Japanese candlesticks over the period defined in the indicator settings, calculating on each bar.
Fig 1. Indicator PeriodCandle
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21081
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