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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BB Stops - MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MACD indicator that is using very well known BB Stops instead of using signal line for signals.
You can control the % risk based for the signals (the smaller the risk %, the faster the BB Stops are reacting), but some experimenting is advised before using in real trading.
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