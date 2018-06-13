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Indicators

BB Stops - MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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MACD indicator that is using very well known BB Stops instead of using signal line for signals.

You can control the % risk based for the signals (the smaller the risk %, the faster the BB Stops are reacting), but some experimenting is advised before using in real trading.

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BB Stops indicator of smoothed WPR.