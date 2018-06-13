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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Super Trend - Extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Super Trend indicator extended with additional display types:
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Bars
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Candles
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Lines
- Automatic - depends on the chart type and adjusts the display automatically.
Super Trend
Super Trend indicator is probably one of the most known for MetaTrader 4. This version is for MetaTrader 5.Trend Envelopes of Averages Histogram
Trend Envelopes indicator made as histogram.
Volatility Quality - on chart
Volatility Quality indicator made "on-chart".BB Stops - MACD
MACD indicator that is using very well known BB Stops instead of using signal line for signals.