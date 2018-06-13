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Indicators

Super Trend - Extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Super Trend indicator extended with additional display types:

  • Bars

  • Candles

  • Lines

  • Automatic - depends on the chart type and adjusts the display automatically.

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Super Trend indicator is probably one of the most known for MetaTrader 4. This version is for MetaTrader 5.

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