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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Volatility Quality - on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Volatility Quality indicator made "on-chart".
It can display values as:
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Bars
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Candles
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Lines
When values are displayed as lines, then the average of Close is used for displayed line. The color is based on volatility quality and is not related to the slope of the line.
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Super Trend indicator is probably one of the most known for MetaTrader 4. This version is for MetaTrader 5.
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MACD indicator that is using very well known BB Stops instead of using signal line for signals.BB Stops - RSI
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