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Indicators

Volatility Quality - on chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Volatility Quality indicator made "on-chart".

It can display values as:

  • Bars

  • Candles

  • Lines

When values are displayed as lines, then the average of Close is used for displayed line. The color is based on volatility quality and is not related to the slope of the line.

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