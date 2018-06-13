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BB Stops - Smoothed WPR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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BB Stops indicator of smoothed WPR.
Smoothing types that can be applied to WPR are the usual 4 basic types of averages:
- SMA
- EMA
- SMMA
- LWMA
To avoid WPR smoothing (in which case it becomes an original WPR) use smoothing periods that is less than or equal to 1.
BB Stops using RSI for stops calculation.BB Stops - MACD
MACD indicator that is using very well known BB Stops instead of using signal line for signals.
Historical Volatility (HV) is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security or market index over a given period of time. Generally, this measure is calculated by determining the average deviation from the average price of a financial instrument in the given time period.Historical Volatility - High/Low
This version also does not use Close prices for volatility calculation. Instead it uses the High/Low ratio (the calculation is different from the "regular" Historical Volatility indicator).