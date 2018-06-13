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Indicators

BB Stops - Smoothed WPR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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BB Stops indicator of smoothed WPR.

Smoothing types that can be applied to WPR are the usual 4 basic types of averages:

  • SMA
  • EMA
  • SMMA
  • LWMA

To avoid WPR smoothing (in which case it becomes an original WPR) use smoothing periods that is less than or equal to 1.

BB Stops - RSI BB Stops - RSI

BB Stops using RSI for stops calculation.

BB Stops - MACD BB Stops - MACD

MACD indicator that is using very well known BB Stops instead of using signal line for signals.

Historical Volatility Historical Volatility

Historical Volatility (HV) is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security or market index over a given period of time. Generally, this measure is calculated by determining the average deviation from the average price of a financial instrument in the given time period.

Historical Volatility - High/Low Historical Volatility - High/Low

This version also does not use Close prices for volatility calculation. Instead it uses the High/Low ratio (the calculation is different from the "regular" Historical Volatility indicator).