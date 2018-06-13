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Indicators

BB Stops - RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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BB Stops using RSI for stops calculation.

For trend trading it is advised to use longer RSI periods. For scalping it is probably better to use shorter RSI periods, but in any case do some experimenting with periods before using it in live trading.

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MACD indicator that is using very well known BB Stops instead of using signal line for signals.

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Volatility Quality indicator made "on-chart".

BB Stops - Smoothed WPR BB Stops - Smoothed WPR

BB Stops indicator of smoothed WPR.

Historical Volatility Historical Volatility

Historical Volatility (HV) is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security or market index over a given period of time. Generally, this measure is calculated by determining the average deviation from the average price of a financial instrument in the given time period.