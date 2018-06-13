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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BB Stops - RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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BB Stops using RSI for stops calculation.
For trend trading it is advised to use longer RSI periods. For scalping it is probably better to use shorter RSI periods, but in any case do some experimenting with periods before using it in live trading.
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