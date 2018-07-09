CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorXDerivative_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3185
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
ColorXDerivative_HTF.mq5 (23.36 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorXDerivative.mq5 (15.53 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator ColorXDerivative with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operare, indicator ColorXDerivative.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig 1. Indicator ColorXDerivative_HTF

Fig 1. Indicator ColorXDerivative_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21052

Volume trader Volume trader

A trading system based on the tick volume of bars.

Exp_UltraAbsolutelyNoLagLwma Exp_UltraAbsolutelyNoLagLwma

A trading system using oscillator UltraAbsolutelyNoLagLwma.

Exp_ColorXDerivative Exp_ColorXDerivative

A trading system based on the signals of indicator ColorXDerivative.

PeriodCandle PeriodCandle

Synthetic Japanese candlesticks over the period defined in the indicator settings, calculating on each bar.