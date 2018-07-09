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Exp_UltraAbsolutelyNoLagLwma - expert for MetaTrader 5
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A trading system using oscillator UltraAbsolutelyNoLagLwma. Signal is formed when a bar is closing, if the oscillator color changes from any of many red or green variances for the opposite one. Positions are closed either by pending orders or when the indicator bar color changes.
For the EA to operate, the compiled UltraAbsolutelyNoLagLwma.ex5 indicator file must be in the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2016 at GBPUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21048
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