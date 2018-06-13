Super Trend indicator is probably one of the most known for MetaTrader 4. This version is for MetaTrader 5.

There are basically two versions of Super Trend, and this one is made as the first version: it is based on CCI indicator values.

Some extensions are made compared to that first original version (changeable ATR period that is used too) and, naturally, since we have made quite a lot of changes since, this version, unlike the first versions of Super Trend, is not repainting.