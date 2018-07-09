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Indicators

Reverse_Engineering_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Based on Giorgos Siligardos's article "The Revenge Of The Indicators Reverse Engineering RSI" published in the Stocks & Commodities magazine in June, 2003.

the indicator performs an inverse mathematical transform of oscillator RSI into price and helps assume, at which approximate level the close price of the next day will be, if RSI reaches a certain value.

The indicator has four input parameters:

  • RSI period - period of RSI.
  • MA period - MA period;
  • Method - calculation method;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculation:

If RMA != 0:

ReRSI = Applied price + X * (100.0 - RSI_MA) / RSI_MA)

Otherwise:

ReRSI = Applied price + X

where:

If RSI_MA= 100:

X = (RSI Period - 1.0) * (ADC_MA * RSI_MA / (100.0 - RSI_MA) - AUC_MA)

Otherwise:

X = 0
RSI_MA = MA(RSI, MA Period, Method)
RSI = RSI(RSI Period)
ADC_MA = EMA(DN, 2*RSI Period-1)
AUC_MA = EMA(UP, 2*RSI Period-1)

If Applied price > PrevPrice:

UP = Applied price - PrevPrice

If Applied price <= PrevPrice:

DN = PrevPrice - Applied price

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21046

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