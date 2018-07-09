Based on Giorgos Siligardos's article "The Revenge Of The Indicators Reverse Engineering RSI" published in the Stocks & Commodities magazine in June, 2003.

the indicator performs an inverse mathematical transform of oscillator RSI into price and helps assume, at which approximate level the close price of the next day will be, if RSI reaches a certain value.

The indicator has four input parameters:

RSI period - period of RSI.

- period of RSI. MA period - MA period;

- MA period; Method - calculation method;

- calculation method; Applied price - price used for calculations.