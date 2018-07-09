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Indicators

PGC - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Rating:
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Published:
PGC.mq5 (16.89 KB) view
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Oscillator indicating the cyclic changes in the market.

It has seven adjustable parameters:

  • First MA period - first EMA period;
  • Second MA period - second EMA period;
  • Smoothing period - smoothing period;
  • RSI period - RSI calculation period;
  • Applied price - the calculation price;
  • Overbought level - overbought level;
  • Oversold level.

Calculation:

PGC =100.0 - 100.0 / (1.0+RS)

where:

if AvgDec != 0
RS = AvgInc / AvgDec
otherwise
RS = 0
AvgDec = EMA(Dec, RSI Period)
AvgInc = EMA(Inc, RSI Period)
If Z3 > PrevZ3
Inc = Z3 - PrevZ3, Dec = 0
If Z3 < PrevZ3
Dec = PrevZ3 - Z3, Inc = 0
Z3 = 2.0 * AvgMA3 - Avg2MA3
Avg2MA3 = EMA(AvgMA3, Smoothing period)
AvgMA3 = EMA((Z1 - Z2), Smoothing period)
Z2 = 2.0 * MA2 - AvgMA2
Z1 = 2.0 * MA1 - AvgMA1
AvgMA2 = EMA(MA2, First MA period)
AvgMA1 = EMA(MA1, First MA period)
MA2 = EMA(Applied price, Second MA period)
MA1 = EMA(Applied price, First MA period)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21047

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