Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
VAMA_MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6169
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Oscillator VAMA_MACD (Volume Adjusted MA MACD) is an MACD, in which Volume Adjusted Moving Average (VAMA) is used for smoothing. To calculate the VAMA, contract price is used, which is divided by the total volume over a period of time.
The indicator has four configured parameters:
- Fast MA period - fast MA period for calculating the MACD;
- Slow MA period - slow MA period for calculating the MACD;
- Signal line period - MACD signal line calculation period; and
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculation:
MACD = MAS - MAL Signal = SMACD / SV Histogram = MACD - Signal
where:
MAS = FastSPV / FastSV MAL = SlowSPV / SlowSV
- FastSPV - sum of prices and volumes over the Fast MA period;
- SlowSPV - sum of prices and volumes over the Slow MA period;
- FastSV - sum of volumes over the Fast MA period;
- SlowSV - sum of volumes over the Slow MA period;
- SMACD - sum of the MACD values and of volumes over the Signal line period;
- SV - sum of volumes over the Signal line period.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21045
Reverse_Engineering_RSI
the indicator performs an inverse mathematical transform of oscillator RSI into price and helps assume, at which approximate level the close price of the next day will be, if RSI reaches a certain value.PGC
Indicator Price Gouging Cycle.