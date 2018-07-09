Oscillator VAMA_MACD (Volume Adjusted MA MACD) is an MACD, in which Volume Adjusted Moving Average (VAMA) is used for smoothing. To calculate the VAMA, contract price is used, which is divided by the total volume over a period of time.

The indicator has four configured parameters:

Fast MA period - fast MA period for calculating the MACD;

- fast MA period for calculating the MACD; Slow MA period - slow MA period for calculating the MACD;

- slow MA period for calculating the MACD; Signal line period - MACD signal line calculation period; and

- MACD signal line calculation period; and Applied price - price used for calculations.