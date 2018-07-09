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Indicators

VAMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
VAMA.mq5 (9.23 KB) view
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VAMA (Velocity and Acceleration Moving Average).

There are three adjustable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Applied price - the calculation price;
  • Double smoothing - enable or disable double smoothing (Yes/No).

Calculation:

VAMA = EMA + D1 + D2 / 2 + D3/6

where:

D1[i] = EMA[i] - EMA[i-Period/4]
D2[i] = EMA[i] - 2 * EMA[i-Period/4] + EMA[i-Period/8]
D3[i] = EMA[i] - 3 * EMA[i-Period/4] + 3*EMA[i-Period/8] - EMA[i-Period/12]

Fig 1. Double smoothing enabled

Fig 1. Double smoothing enabled


Fig. 2. Double smoothing disabled

Fig. 2. Double smoothing disabled

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21044

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