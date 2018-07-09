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VAMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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VAMA (Velocity and Acceleration Moving Average).
There are three adjustable parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - the calculation price;
- Double smoothing - enable or disable double smoothing (Yes/No).
Calculation:
VAMA = EMA + D1 + D2 / 2 + D3/6
where:
D1[i] = EMA[i] - EMA[i-Period/4] D2[i] = EMA[i] - 2 * EMA[i-Period/4] + EMA[i-Period/8] D3[i] = EMA[i] - 3 * EMA[i-Period/4] + 3*EMA[i-Period/8] - EMA[i-Period/12]
Fig 1. Double smoothing enabled
Fig. 2. Double smoothing disabled
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21044
VAMA_MACD
Indicator Volume Adjusted MA MACD.Reverse_Engineering_RSI
the indicator performs an inverse mathematical transform of oscillator RSI into price and helps assume, at which approximate level the close price of the next day will be, if RSI reaches a certain value.