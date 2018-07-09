Ian Copsey's indicator RSS (Relative Spread Strength) was presented in Stocks & Commodities in October, 2006.

The indicator has seven configurable parameters:

Fast MA period - fast EMA period;

- fast EMA period; Slow MA period - slow EMA period;

- slow EMA period; RSI period - RSI calculation period;

- RSI calculation period; Smoothing period - smoothing period;

- smoothing period; Applied price - the calculation price;

- the calculation price; Overbought level - overbought level;

- overbought level; Oversold level.