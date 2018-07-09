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RSS - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Ian Copsey's indicator RSS (Relative Spread Strength) was presented in Stocks & Commodities in October, 2006.
The indicator has seven configurable parameters:
- Fast MA period - fast EMA period;
- Slow MA period - slow EMA period;
- RSI period - RSI calculation period;
- Smoothing period - smoothing period;
- Applied price - the calculation price;
- Overbought level - overbought level;
- Oversold level.
Calculation:
RSS = MA(RSI, Smoothing period)
where:
RSI = RSI(Fast EMA(Price) - Slow MA(Price))
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21041