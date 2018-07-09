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Indicators

RSS - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
RSS.mq5 (17.8 KB) view
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Ian Copsey's indicator RSS (Relative Spread Strength) was presented in Stocks & Commodities in October, 2006.

The indicator has seven configurable parameters:

  • Fast MA period - fast EMA period;
  • Slow MA period - slow EMA period;
  • RSI period - RSI calculation period;
  • Smoothing period - smoothing period;
  • Applied price - the calculation price;
  • Overbought level - overbought level;
  • Oversold level.

Calculation:

RSS = MA(RSI, Smoothing period)

where:

RSI = RSI(Fast EMA(Price) - Slow MA(Price))

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21041

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