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Indicators

NMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
NMA.mq5 (7.86 KB) view
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Indicator NMA (Navel Moving Average) - a moving average calculated by the formula:

NMA = MA(P, Period, Method)

where:

P = (5*Close + 2*Open + High + Low)/9.0

It has two parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Method - calculation method.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21040

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