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NMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator NMA (Navel Moving Average) - a moving average calculated by the formula:
NMA = MA(P, Period, Method)
where:
P = (5*Close + 2*Open + High + Low)/9.0
It has two parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Method - calculation method.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21040
IDWMA
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