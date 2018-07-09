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IDWMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator IDWMA (Inverse Distance Weighted Moving Average) is a moving average that is not sensitive to switching the timeframe, but more efficient on the higher timframes of the chart.
MA calculation algorithm is that the indicator line "tries" to keep away from the average price value initially, followed by approaching to the price. Inverse Distance Weighted Moving Average is a bit smoother than SMA and resembles EMA with the same period.
It has two parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21039
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