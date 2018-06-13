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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trend Envelopes of Averages Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Trend Envelopes indicator made as histogram.
This version also has an additional option to smooth prices prior to be used in calculation (the option that can help filtering out some of the signals).
Fibo Pivots
Fibonacci Pivot points indicator that can draw any number of levels for any of the known timeframes usable by MetaTrader 5.RSI Candles with Trend Envelopes
RSI Candles (RSI that calculates RSI of High, Low Open and Close and displays those values as candles) with an addition of Trend Envelopes.
Super Trend
Super Trend indicator is probably one of the most known for MetaTrader 4. This version is for MetaTrader 5.Super Trend - Extended
Super Trend indicator extended with additional display types.