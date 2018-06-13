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Indicators

Trend Envelopes of Averages Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Trend Envelopes indicator made as histogram.

This version also has an additional option to smooth prices prior to be used in calculation (the option that can help filtering out some of the signals).

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Fibonacci Pivot points indicator that can draw any number of levels for any of the known timeframes usable by MetaTrader 5.

RSI Candles with Trend Envelopes RSI Candles with Trend Envelopes

RSI Candles (RSI that calculates RSI of High, Low Open and Close and displays those values as candles) with an addition of Trend Envelopes.

Super Trend Super Trend

Super Trend indicator is probably one of the most known for MetaTrader 4. This version is for MetaTrader 5.

Super Trend - Extended Super Trend - Extended

Super Trend indicator extended with additional display types.