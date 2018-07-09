Indicator Candle_Code displays in a separate window the "code" of candlesticks as lines built on the ratio of each candle's parameters. Each parameter of one candlestick has its weight within the general view of its candle:

If the parameter weight exceeds the doubled average range, the value of its weight will be assigned to it; if it does not, then its weight in the general candle view will be its weight multiplied by the parameter range and divided by its doubled average range.

Then, on the data calculated for each candle, a moving average (Weights Data) will be built that displays in the chart the data of all candlesticks available within the history (displaying this line is disabled by default). Then this line is smoothed to display the primary indicator line (Primary MA). The secondary indicator line (Secondary MA) is built by smoothing the primary one.