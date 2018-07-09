Indicator WAMI allowing changing the timeframe of the indicator in its input parameters, the space between the oscillator and its signal line being filled in color, according to the trend direction

Indicator UltraAbsolutelyNoLagLwma with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters

The indicator highlights caudate candlesticks of the "hammer" or "inverted hammer" type, the body of such candlestick being in the upper or lower half of the candlestick

Indicator Candle Code displays in a separate window the "code" of candlesticks as lines built on the ratio of each candle's parameters.