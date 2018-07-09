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Indicators

WATR_Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
WATR_Candles.mq5 (18.21 KB) view
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Indicator WATR implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks with the trend are colored brightly, and those against the trend are colored darkly.

Fig 1. Indicator WATR_Candles

Fig 1. Indicator WATR_Candles

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21019

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