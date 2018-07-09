Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
UltraAbsolutelyNoLagLwma_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3484
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator UltraAbsolutelyNoLagLwma with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, indicator UltraAbsolutelyNoLagLwma must be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig 1. Indicator UltraAbsolutelyNoLagLwma_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21018
Indicator WAMI allowing changing the timeframe of the indicator in its input parameters, the space between the oscillator and its signal line being filled in color, according to the trend directionExp_BlauTVI_Tm
Expert Advisor Exp_BlauTVI_Tm based on the signals of trend-following indicator BlauTVI
Indicator WATR implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.CaudateCandle
The indicator highlights caudate candlesticks of the "hammer" or "inverted hammer" type, the body of such candlestick being in the upper or lower half of the candlestick