Trend Envelopes with an option to chose smoothed/filtered price in calculation instead of using "raw" prices.

The usage of filtered prices lessens the number of signals and, depending on your trading style, can be used to filter out undesired signals. To have unfiltered/non-smoothing values, simply set the the smoothing period to less than or equal to 1 and then, regardless of the smoothing type, there will be no smoothing/filtering.