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Quadratic Regression MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is a Quadratic Regression MA as described by mathemat here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/106719/page29.
It is a sort of a linear regression value variation, but faster in response to market changes.
Historical Volatility bands constructed using average as the middle line, and upper and lower bands using the Historical Volatility high/low (instead of "regular" Historical Volatility) for bands calculation.RSI Сandles - Smoothed with Trend Envelopes
RSI Candles with an additional option to filter (smooth) the prices prior to using them in RSI calculation (which, effectively makes it an RSI of average).
Indicator based on LSMA (Least Squares Moving Average). It shows the trend of the used average and displays it as a sort of an oscillator.Trend Envelopes of Averages
Trend Envelopes with an option to chose smoothed/filtered price in calculation instead of using "raw" prices.