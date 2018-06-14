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Indicators

Quadratic Regression MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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7027
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(21)
Published:
qrma.mq5 (8.78 KB) view
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This is a Quadratic Regression MA as described by mathemat here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/106719/page29.

It is a sort of a linear regression value variation, but faster in response to market changes.

Historical Volatility Bands - High/Low Historical Volatility Bands - High/Low

Historical Volatility bands constructed using average as the middle line, and upper and lower bands using the Historical Volatility high/low (instead of "regular" Historical Volatility) for bands calculation.

RSI Сandles - Smoothed with Trend Envelopes RSI Сandles - Smoothed with Trend Envelopes

RSI Candles with an additional option to filter (smooth) the prices prior to using them in RSI calculation (which, effectively makes it an RSI of average).

LSMA Trend LSMA Trend

Indicator based on LSMA (Least Squares Moving Average). It shows the trend of the used average and displays it as a sort of an oscillator.

Trend Envelopes of Averages Trend Envelopes of Averages

Trend Envelopes with an option to chose smoothed/filtered price in calculation instead of using "raw" prices.