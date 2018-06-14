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Indicators

LSMA Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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LSMA trend.mq5 (9.2 KB) view
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Indicator based on linear regression value or, as it is sometimes known - LSMA (Least Squares Moving Average).

It shows the trend of the used average and displays it as a sort of an oscillator.

Quadratic Regression MA Quadratic Regression MA

Quadratic Regression MA is a sort of a linear regression value variation, but faster in response to market changes.

Historical Volatility Bands - High/Low Historical Volatility Bands - High/Low

Historical Volatility bands constructed using average as the middle line, and upper and lower bands using the Historical Volatility high/low (instead of "regular" Historical Volatility) for bands calculation.

Trend Envelopes of Averages Trend Envelopes of Averages

Trend Envelopes with an option to chose smoothed/filtered price in calculation instead of using "raw" prices.

Historical Volatility - Parkinson Historical Volatility - Parkinson

An important use of the Parkinson's number is the assessment of the distribution prices during the day as well as a better understanding of the market dynamics. Comparing the Parkinson's number and periodically sampled volatility helps traders understand the tendency towards mean reversion in the market as well as the distribution of stop-losses.