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Indicators

VolatilityMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
VolatilityMA.mq5 (11.23 KB) view
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The indicator represents a moving average that resets its calculation period, as soon as the current standard deviation exceeds the previous one twice or more when the bar is closing.

It is useful for detecting the trade direction.

There are three adjustable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Barrier - if this barrier is exceeded, the period calculation is reset to the minimum
  • Applied price - calculation price
VolMA = SMA(Price, Length)

where:

Price = Applied price
PrevPrice = previous Applied price


If Abs(sDevNow) > Barrier
Length = 1
otherwise
Length = PrevLength+1


sDevNow = RAW / Price * sDev
sDev = SQRT(VAR / Period)



VAR = POW(RAW[Period] + RawAVG


RAW = (Price - PrevPrice) / Price
RawAVG = SMA(RAW, Period)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20994

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