Indicator "Trend Confirmation Index"

If we use an assumption that theclose price location within a candlestick contains information of whether the trend is strong or weak and whether it gains or loses its power, then we can calculate the current market state - a trend confirmation index (TCI).

Indicator TCI calculates the average value of the close price location within the last N candlesticks.

Close price location within a candlestick is calculated as (C-L) / ((H-L) / 100)

The indicator has five configurable parameters:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period Method - calculation method

- calculation method Overbought level - overbought level

- overbought level Oversold level - oversold level

- oversold level Show actual CPP - whether to display the close price location line (Closing price position) for each candlestick or not (Yes/No)

Calculation: TCI = MA(CPP) where: CPP = 100.0 * (Close-Low) / (High-Low) MA is the moving average with the Method calculation type and the Period calculation period



