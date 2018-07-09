CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TCI V2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8558
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
TCI.mq5 (10.69 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator "Trend Confirmation Index"

If we use an assumption that theclose price location within a candlestick contains information of whether the trend is strong or weak and whether it gains or loses its power, then we can calculate the current market state - a trend confirmation index (TCI).

Indicator TCI calculates the average value of the close price location within the last N candlesticks.
Close price location within a candlestick is calculated as (C-L) / ((H-L) / 100)

The indicator has five configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Method - calculation method
  • Overbought level - overbought level
  • Oversold level - oversold level
  • Show actual CPP - whether to display the close price location line (Closing price position) for each candlestick or not (Yes/No)

Calculation:

TCI = MA(CPP)

where:

CPP = 100.0 * (Close-Low) / (High-Low)
MA is the moving average with the Method calculation type and the Period calculation period


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20992

Speed_of_trade Speed_of_trade

Indicator Speed of Trade

Reverse_MACD Reverse_MACD

An information-forecast MACD on the price chart

VolatilityMA VolatilityMA

A moving average with a changeable calculation period.

WAMI WAMI

A.W. Warren's Momentum Indicator