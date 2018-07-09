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Speed_of_trade - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator is intended for roughly estimating the direction of the next candlestick, depending on exceeding the average candlestick range over a period of time.
If the range of the current candlestick exceeds at least double (to be defined in the parameters) of the average range of candlesticks over a period of time, the next candlestick can be in the same direction as the current one.
It has two parameters:
- Period - period for calculating the average range
- Multiplier - multiplier to calculate the threshold value
Calculation:
If SoT > AVG * Multiplier, then The next candlestick must have the same direction as the current one
where:
SoT = ((Close - Open) / Volume) * 1000000000
AVG = MA(SoT, Period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20990
An information-forecast MACD on the price chartRange_Contraction
Indicator of daily ranges
Indicator Trend Confirmation IndexVolatilityMA
A moving average with a changeable calculation period.