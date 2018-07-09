The indicator is intended for roughly estimating the direction of the next candlestick, depending on exceeding the average candlestick range over a period of time.

If the range of the current candlestick exceeds at least double (to be defined in the parameters) of the average range of candlesticks over a period of time, the next candlestick can be in the same direction as the current one.

It has two parameters:

Period - period for calculating the average range

- period for calculating the average range Multiplier - multiplier to calculate the threshold value