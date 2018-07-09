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Indicators

FVE - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
FVE.mq5 (22.53 KB) view
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Oscillator Finite Volume Elements (FVE) is an indicator of money flow movement.

It was developed by Markos Katsanos and presented in the Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine in April, 2003.

Values above zero are bullish and indicate accumulating, while those below zero indicate distributing.

Divergences between the price and the indicator line may indicate a possible change in the trend.

The indicator has four configured parameters:

  • FVE period - indicator calculation period
  • FVE method - indicator calculation method
  • Signal line period - signal line calculation period
  • Signal line method - signal line calculation method

Calculation:

FVE = 100.0 * SMA(VE) / SMA(Vol)
Signal = MA(FVE)

where:

VE = V * Volume
MA - moving average with the signal line period and method
SMA - simple moving average with the FVE period

where:

if MF > Cutoff,
V = 1,
if MF < -Cutoff
V = -1


MF = Close - (High+Low) / 2.0 + High + Low + Close - PrevHigh - PrevLow - PrevClose


Cutoff= 0.1 * (Vintra+Vinter) * Close
Vintra = StdDev(Intra)
Vinter = StdDev(Inter)


Intra = LOG(High) - LOG(Low)
Inter = LOG((High + Low + Close) / 3.0) - LOG((PrevHigh + PrevLow + PrevClose) / 3.0)


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20980

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