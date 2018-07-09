Oscillator Finite Volume Elements (FVE) is an indicator of money flow movement.

It was developed by Markos Katsanos and presented in the Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine in April, 2003.

Values above zero are bullish and indicate accumulating, while those below zero indicate distributing.

Divergences between the price and the indicator line may indicate a possible change in the trend.

The indicator has four configured parameters:

FVE period - indicator calculation period

- indicator calculation period FVE method - indicator calculation method

- indicator calculation method Signal line period - signal line calculation period

- signal line calculation period Signal line method - signal line calculation method

Calculation: FVE = 100.0 * SMA(VE) / SMA(Vol) Signal = MA(FVE) where: VE = V * Volume MA - moving average with the signal line period and method SMA - simple moving average with the FVE period where: if MF > Cutoff, V = 1, if MF < -Cutoff V = -1 MF = Close - (High+Low) / 2.0 + High + Low + Close - PrevHigh - PrevLow - PrevClose Cutoff= 0.1 * (Vintra+Vinter) * Close Vintra = StdDev(Intra) Vinter = StdDev(Inter) Intra = LOG(High) - LOG(Low) Inter = LOG((High + Low + Close) / 3.0) - LOG((PrevHigh + PrevLow + PrevClose) / 3.0)



