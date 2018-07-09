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NEF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Ehlers Filter with the non-linear distance calculation algorithm. The indicator allows tracking the common trend and trade in its direction. Unlike linear Ehlers Filter, it has a shorter delay and allows detecting the direction for entering and closing your positions more accurately.
There are three adjustable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Momentum - momentum period
- Applied price - calculation price
Calculation:
EF = SMA(PriceCoeff) / SMA(Coeff)
where
PriceCoeff[i] = Coeff[i] * Price[i] Coeff[i] = (Price[i] - Price[i-Momentum]) * (Price[i] - Price[i-Momentum]) Price -- Applied price
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20979
Indicator Ehlers FilterColorJFatl_x2_cloud_HTF
Two indicators ColorJFatl from different timeframes, the area between lines being filled with a cloud, the color of which corresponds with the trend direction on the market