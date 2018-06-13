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Indicators

RSI Candles - Smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Combination of 4 RSI values (RSI of High, Low, Open and Close) displayed as candles.

This version has additional option to enable prices pre-smoothing prior to be used in calculation, which makes it an RSI-of-MA combination. To avoid prices pre-smoothing, use smoothing period that is less than or equal to 1.

RSI Candles RSI Candles

This is a RSI of High, Low, Open and Close displayed as color candles in it's own sub-window.

Trend Envelopes - RSI Trend Envelopes - RSI

Trend Envelopes variation of RSI indicator.

CCI Candles CCI Candles

Four different CCIs combined into a "candles" display of CCI.

CCI Candles of Averages CCI Candles of Averages

Four different CCIs combined into a "candles" display of CCI. For smoothing you can use one of the 4 basic types of averages: SMA, EMA, SMMA or LWMA.