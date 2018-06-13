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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI Candles - Smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Combination of 4 RSI values (RSI of High, Low, Open and Close) displayed as candles.
This version has additional option to enable prices pre-smoothing prior to be used in calculation, which makes it an RSI-of-MA combination. To avoid prices pre-smoothing, use smoothing period that is less than or equal to 1.
RSI Candles
This is a RSI of High, Low, Open and Close displayed as color candles in it's own sub-window.Trend Envelopes - RSI
Trend Envelopes variation of RSI indicator.
CCI Candles
Four different CCIs combined into a "candles" display of CCI.CCI Candles of Averages
Four different CCIs combined into a "candles" display of CCI. For smoothing you can use one of the 4 basic types of averages: SMA, EMA, SMMA or LWMA.