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Smoothed_Smart_Money_Pressure_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The oscillator displays the "money flow pressure" chart. It is based on indicator Smart_Money_Pressure_Oscillator. Unlike in the original one, in this indicator its line is smoothed, a signal line is added, and the indicator chart is inverted for a more convenient comparison with the price chart.
It has six input parameters:
- SM Period- SMP calculation period
- SM Smoothing period - SMP smoothing period
- SM Smoothing method - SMP smoothing method
- Signal line Smoothing period - signal line smoothing period
- Signal line Smoothing method - signal line smoothing method
- Graph inverse - switch for inverting the indicator chart (Yes/No)
Calculation:
SmSmartMoneyPressure = MA(SMP, SM Smoothing period, SM Smoothing method)
Signal = MA(SmSmartMoneyPressure, Signal line Smoothing period, Signal line Smoothing method)
where:
SMP = Close[SM Period] - SM
SM = SM[i+1] + Change
where:
If Volume > VolMA
Change = Close[i] - Close[i+1]
Otherwise
Change = 0
Volume = current volume
VolMA = SMA(Volume, SM Period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20937
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