The oscillator displays the "money flow pressure" chart. It is based on indicator Smart_Money_Pressure_Oscillator. Unlike in the original one, in this indicator its line is smoothed, a signal line is added, and the indicator chart is inverted for a more convenient comparison with the price chart.

It has six input parameters:

SM Period - SMP calculation period

- SMP calculation period SM Smoothing period - SMP smoothing period

- SMP smoothing period SM Smoothing method - SMP smoothing method

- SMP smoothing method Signal line Smoothing period - signal line smoothing period

- signal line smoothing period Signal line Smoothing method - signal line smoothing method

- signal line smoothing method Graph inverse - switch for inverting the indicator chart (Yes/No)