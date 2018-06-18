CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Smart_Money_Pressure_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9321
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The oscillator displays the "money flow pressure" chart.

It has one input parameter:

  • Period - calculation period

Calculation:

Smart Money Pressure = Close[Period] - SM

where:

SM = SM[i+1] + Change

where:

If Volume > VolMA

Change = Close[i] - Close[i+1]

Otherwise

Change = 0

Volume = current volume

VolMA = SMA(Volume, Period)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20934

SSD_With_Histogram SSD_With_Histogram

A slow stochastic with a histogram.

WEVOMO WEVOMO

Weight Volume Move-Adjusted Moving Average.

SilverTrend_NRTR SilverTrend_NRTR

Semaphore signal indicator SilverTrend with the NRTR line of possible stop order locations.

Smoothed_Smart_Money_Pressure_Oscillator Smoothed_Smart_Money_Pressure_Oscillator

Smoothed Smart Money Pressure Oscillator