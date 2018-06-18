Smart_Money_Pressure_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The oscillator displays the "money flow pressure" chart. It has one input parameter: Period - calculation period Calculation: Smart Money Pressure = Close[Period] - SM where: SM = SM[i+1] + Change where: If Volume > VolMA Change = Close[i] - Close[i+1] Otherwise Change = 0 Volume = current volume VolMA = SMA(Volume, Period)