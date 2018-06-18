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Smart_Money_Pressure_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The oscillator displays the "money flow pressure" chart.
It has one input parameter:
- Period - calculation period
Calculation:
Smart Money Pressure = Close[Period] - SM
where:
SM = SM[i+1] + Change
where:
If Volume > VolMA
Change = Close[i] - Close[i+1]
Otherwise
Change = 0
Volume = current volume
VolMA = SMA(Volume, Period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20934
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