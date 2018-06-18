The indicator displays in a separate window the slow stochastic line, a signal line plotted by the slow line smoothing method, and a histogram showing the difference between the slow line and the signal line.

It has five input parameters:

%K period - stochastic K line calculation period;

- stochastic K line calculation period; %D period - stochastic D line calculation period;

- stochastic D line calculation period; Slowing - slowing period;

- slowing period; Method - stochastic calculation method;

- stochastic calculation method; Price field - stochastic calculation price.