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Indicators

SSD_With_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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The indicator displays in a separate window the slow stochastic line, a signal line plotted by the slow line smoothing method, and a histogram showing the difference between the slow line and the signal line.

It has five input parameters:

  • %K period - stochastic K line calculation period;
  • %D period - stochastic D line calculation period;
  • Slowing - slowing period;
  • Method - stochastic calculation method;
  • Price field - stochastic calculation price.

Calculations:

K = Stochastic D - 50.0

D = SMA(K, %D Period) 
Histogram = K - D

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20928

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