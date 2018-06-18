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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SSD_With_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator displays in a separate window the slow stochastic line, a signal line plotted by the slow line smoothing method, and a histogram showing the difference between the slow line and the signal line.
It has five input parameters:
- %K period - stochastic K line calculation period;
- %D period - stochastic D line calculation period;
- Slowing - slowing period;
- Method - stochastic calculation method;
- Price field - stochastic calculation price.
Calculations:
K = Stochastic D - 50.0
D = SMA(K, %D Period)
Histogram = K - D
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20928
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