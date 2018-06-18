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Indicators

WEVOMO - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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WEVOMO.mq5 (10.82 KB) view
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The indicator displays in the price chart two moving averages: Volume Move-Adjusted Moving Average and Weight Volume Move-Adjusted Moving Average, calculated by the formula:

VOMOMA = (MOMA + VOMA)/2
WEVOMO = (MOMA + VOMA + WMA)/3

where:

MOMA[i] = (Close[i-Period+1]*Diff[i-Period+1] + Close[i-Period+2]*Diff[i-Period+2] +... + Close[i]*Diff[i])/Sum(Diff)

VOMA[i] = (Close[i-Period+1]*Volume[i-Period+1] + Close[i-Period+2]*Volume[i-Period+2] + ... + Close[i]*Volume[i])/Sum(Volume)

WMA[i] = (Close[i-Period+1]*1 + Close[i-Period+2]*2 + ... + Close[i]*Period)/LSum

LSum = (Period+1)*Period/2

Diff[i] = Abs(Close[i] - Close[i-1])

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Show Volume Move MA - display Volume Move-Adjusted MA (VOMOMA);
  • Show Weighted Volume Move MA - display Weight Volume Move-Adjusted MA (WEVOMO).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20927

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