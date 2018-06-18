The indicator displays in the price chart two moving averages: Volume Move-Adjusted Moving Average and Weight Volume Move-Adjusted Moving Average, calculated by the formula:

VOMOMA = (MOMA + VOMA)/2 WEVOMO = (MOMA + VOMA + WMA)/3 where: MOMA[i] = (Close[i-Period+1]*Diff[i-Period+1] + Close[i-Period+2]*Diff[i-Period+2] +... + Close[i]*Diff[i])/Sum(Diff) VOMA[i] = (Close[i-Period+1]*Volume[i-Period+1] + Close[i-Period+2]*Volume[i-Period+2] + ... + Close[i]*Volume[i])/Sum(Volume) WMA[i] = (Close[i-Period+1]*1 + Close[i-Period+2]*2 + ... + Close[i]*Period)/LSum LSum = (Period+1)*Period/2 Diff[i] = Abs(Close[i] - Close[i-1])

The indicator has three input parameters: