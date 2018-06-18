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ADX_Difference - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A simple oscillator showing the difference between the values of standard indicators ADX and ADX as of N periods ago.
It has three input parameters:
- ADX Period - ADX calculation period;
- Difference - number of periods ago;
- Applied price - ADX calculation price.
Calculations:
ADX Difference = ADX[i] - ADX[i-Difference]
where:
ADX - Average Directional Movement Index with the calculation period of Period
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20912
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