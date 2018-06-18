CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ADX_Difference - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5936
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A simple oscillator showing the difference between the values of standard indicators ADX and ADX as of N periods ago.

It has three input parameters:

  • ADX Period - ADX calculation period;
  • Difference - number of periods ago;
  • Applied price - ADX calculation price.

Calculations:

ADX Difference = ADX[i] - ADX[i-Difference]

where:

ADX - Average Directional Movement Index with the calculation period of Period

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20912

ADMIR ADMIR

Oscillator ADMIR (Average Directional Movement Index Rating) shows the ratio of the ADX lines of two indicators Average Directional Movement Index with the calculation periods differing by the specified value.

CandleStop_Cloud_HTF CandleStop_Cloud_HTF

Indicator CandleStop_Cloud with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

EMA_Trend EMA_Trend

Two channels by the High and Low of MA.

HL_StdDev HL_StdDev

The oscillator shows standard deviation calculated on the difference between the High and the Low.