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EMA_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A simple indicator that allows fast plotting two channels of moving averages calculated by the High and Low prices.
It has four input parameters:
- Fast MA period - fast MA period;
- Fast MA method - fast MA calculation method;
- Slow MA period - slow MA period;
- Slow MA method - slow MA calculation method.
Fig.1. Periods 21 and 34
Fig.2. Periods 21 and 120
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20913
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