Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
HL_StdDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4875
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The oscillator shows standard deviation calculated on the difference between the High and the Low.
It has two input parameters:
- Period - standard deviation calculation period;
- Method - standard deviation calculation method.
Calculations:
HL_StdDev = Standard Deviation (HL)
where:
HL = High-Low
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20914
EMA_Trend
Two channels by the High and Low of MA.ADX_Difference
Indicator of the difference between ADX and ADX as of N periods ago.
Kalman_Filter
Indicator Kalman Filter. It allows efficiently smoothing the noise, extracting the main trend from it.Wiseman
Wiseman is an indicator basically aimed at showing the candlestick, on which the trend has changed its direction.