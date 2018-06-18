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Indicators

HL_StdDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
HL_StdDev.mq5 (14.64 KB) view
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The oscillator shows standard deviation calculated on the difference between the High and the Low.

It has two input parameters:

  • Period - standard deviation calculation period;
  • Method - standard deviation calculation method.

Calculations:

HL_StdDev = Standard Deviation (HL)

where:

HL = High-Low

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20914

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