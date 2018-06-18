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CandleStop_Cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator CandleStop_Cloud with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the CandleStop_Cloud.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator CandleStop_Cloud_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20909
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