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Indicators

ADMIR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
ADMIR.mq5 (8.63 KB) view
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Oscillator ADMIR (Average Directional Movement Index Rating) shows the ratio of the ADX lines of two indicators Average Directional Movement Index with the calculation periods differing by the specified value.

It has three input parameters:

  • ADX Period - calculation period for the first ADX;
  • Difference - difference between the calculation periods of the first and of the second ADX;
  • Applied price - price used for calculations.

Calculations:

ADMIR = (ADX1 + ADX2) / 2

where:

ADX1 - Average Directional Movement Index с периодом Period
ADX2 - Average Directional Movement Index с периодом Period+Difference

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20910

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