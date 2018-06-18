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ADMIR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator ADMIR (Average Directional Movement Index Rating) shows the ratio of the ADX lines of two indicators Average Directional Movement Index with the calculation periods differing by the specified value.
It has three input parameters:
- ADX Period - calculation period for the first ADX;
- Difference - difference between the calculation periods of the first and of the second ADX;
- Applied price - price used for calculations.
Calculations:
ADMIR = (ADX1 + ADX2) / 2
where:
ADX1 - Average Directional Movement Index с периодом Period ADX2 - Average Directional Movement Index с периодом Period+Difference
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20910
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