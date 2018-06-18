Oscillator ADMIR (Average Directional Movement Index Rating) shows the ratio of the ADX lines of two indicators Average Directional Movement Index with the calculation periods differing by the specified value.

It has three input parameters:

ADX Period - calculation period for the first ADX;

- calculation period for the first ADX; Difference - difference between the calculation periods of the first and of the second ADX;

- difference between the calculation periods of the first and of the second ADX; Applied price - price used for calculations.