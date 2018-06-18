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CandleStop_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: CrushD
An indicator to pull trailing stops with the channel color background filling and showing the latest values as price labels.
Fig.1. Indicator CandleStop_Cloud
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20908
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Indicator CandleStop_Cloud with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.ADMIR
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