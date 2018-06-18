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Indicators

CandleStop_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: CrushD

An indicator to pull trailing stops with the channel color background filling and showing the latest values as price labels.

Fig.1. Indicator CandleStop_Cloud

Fig.1. Indicator CandleStop_Cloud

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20908

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Indicator CandleStop_Cloud with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

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Oscillator ADMIR (Average Directional Movement Index Rating) shows the ratio of the ADX lines of two indicators Average Directional Movement Index with the calculation periods differing by the specified value.