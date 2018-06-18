Indicator CandlesticksBWx10 shows the color of the CandlesticksBW indicator candlesticks from ten different timeframes from the bar defined in the indicator input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame0= PERIOD_H1 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1= PERIOD_H2 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2= PERIOD_H3 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame3= PERIOD_H4 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame4= PERIOD_H6 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame5= PERIOD_H8 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame6= PERIOD_H12 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame7= PERIOD_D1 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame8= PERIOD_W1 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame9= PERIOD_MN1 ; input uint SignalBar= 1 ; input color CpColor= clrBlueViolet ; input color UpUpColor= clrDeepSkyBlue ; input color UpDnColor= clrBlue ; input color NonUpColor= clrTeal ; input color NonDnColor= clrRed ; input color DnUpColor= clrPurple ; input color DnDnColor= clrMagenta ; input int FontSize= 11 ; input type_font FontType=Font14; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ; input uint Y_= 20 ; input uint X_= 5 ;

For the indicator to operate, the CandlesticksBW.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig.1. Indicator CandlesticksBW_x10