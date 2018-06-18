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CandlesticksBW_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Vladimir
An indicator with coloring candlesticks according to B. Williams and alerting on trend change, as well as sending e-mails and Push-messages in such situation.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint NumberofBar=1;//Number of bar to generate a signal input bool SoundON=true; //Enabling alerts input uint NumberofAlerts=2;//Number of alerts input bool EMailON=false; //Enabling sending signals by e-mail input bool PushON=false; //Enabling sending the signal to mobile devices
Fig.1. Indicator CandlesticksBW_Alert
Fig.2. Alerting
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20898
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