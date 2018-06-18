Two indicators iMA (Moving Average, MA) and one iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI). Many settings and optimization of trade signals formula.

Indicator OzFX_D1_IndAES_v1.0 with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Indicator MultiCandlesticksBW_x10 shows information on the current trends, using the colors of indicator CandlesticksBW from ten different timeframes.

Indicator CandlesticksBWx10 shows the color of the CandlesticksBW indicator candlesticks from ten different timeframes from the bar defined in the indicator input parameters.