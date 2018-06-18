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Indicators

CandlesticksBW_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: Vladimir

An indicator with coloring candlesticks according to B. Williams and alerting on trend change, as well as sending e-mails and Push-messages in such situation.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint NumberofBar=1;//Number of bar to generate a signal
input bool SoundON=true; //Enabling alerts
input uint NumberofAlerts=2;//Number of alerts
input bool EMailON=false; //Enabling sending signals by e-mail
input bool PushON=false; //Enabling sending the signal to mobile devices

Fig.1. Indicator CandlesticksBW_Alert

Fig.1. Indicator CandlesticksBW_Alert

Fig.2. Alerting

Fig.2. Alerting

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20898

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